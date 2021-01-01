Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme XT vs Realme X50 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme XT vs Realme X50

Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT
VS
Оппо Реалми X50
Oppo Realme X50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (592 against 444 nits)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 213K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 618 and 404 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme XT
vs
Realme X50

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme XT
444 nits
Realme X50 +33%
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme XT +1%
84.7%
Realme X50
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme XT and Oppo Realme X50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 620
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT
404
Realme X50 +53%
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT
1490
Realme X50 +33%
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT
213548
Realme X50 +27%
271453

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Realme X50
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Realme X50
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Realme X50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT
88 dB
Realme X50
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 December 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 362 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X50. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme XT.

