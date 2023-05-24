Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G vs OnePlus 11R
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 24, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1312 and 1065 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|450 ppi
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.6%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1065
OnePlus 11R +23%
1312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3656
OnePlus 11R +15%
4207
|CPU
|-
|250084
|GPU
|-
|451685
|Memory
|-
|178158
|UX
|-
|178434
|Total score
|-
|1057096
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|10505
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13.1
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 64 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11R. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G.
