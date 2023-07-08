Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs Google Pixel 7a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 8, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 18W)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1049 and 758 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
63
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
76*
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.4%
|PWM
|-
|218 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Purple
|White, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
758
Pixel 7a +38%
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2767
Pixel 7a +14%
3166
|CPU
|-
|186320
|GPU
|-
|295964
|Memory
|-
|115569
|UX
|-
|139389
|Total score
|-
|730627
|Max surface temperature
|-
|50.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|65%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6358
|Web score
|-
|7651
|Video editing
|-
|6395
|Photo editing
|-
|19457
|Data manipulation
|-
|10184
|Writing score
|-
|15221
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13.1
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4385 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 11 min)
|Yes (20% in 36 min)
|Full charging time
|0:33 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:05 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:28 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:16 hr
|Standby
|-
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1