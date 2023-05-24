Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 10 5G vs Edge 40 Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 24, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7030 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Oppo Reno 10 5G and Motorola Edge 40 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 10 5G
811 nits
Edge 40 Neo
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.43 mm (6.39 inches) 159.63 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.19 mm (2.92 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 10 5G
89.7%
Edge 40 Neo
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 10 5G and Motorola Edge 40 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MediaTek Dimensity 7030
Max clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G610 MP3
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 10 5G +27%
2246
Edge 40 Neo
1766
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 10 5G
560873
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1 My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:17 hr -
Watching video 15:44 hr -
Gaming 05:48 hr -
Standby 115 hr -
General battery life
Reno 10 5G
34:14 hr
Edge 40 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.4
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 September 2023
Release date June 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 10 5G. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

