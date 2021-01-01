Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 10x zoom vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 10x zoom vs Huawei P30 Pro

Оппо Рено 10x зум
Oppo Reno 10x zoom
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (107 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 387K)
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (593 against 440 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 10x zoom
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.8% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 10x zoom
440 nits
P30 Pro +35%
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 10x zoom
86.8%
P30 Pro +2%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 10x zoom and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 10x zoom +6%
708
P30 Pro
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 10x zoom +7%
2468
P30 Pro
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 10x zoom +11%
430644
P30 Pro
387890
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (78th and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size 15.9 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4065 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 20 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 10x zoom
14:19 hr
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 10x zoom
19:58 hr
P30 Pro +3%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 10x zoom +32%
36:24 hr
P30 Pro
27:39 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (21st and 42nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 10x zoom +5%
125
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
Reno 10x zoom +3%
100
P30 Pro
97
Generic camera score
Reno 10x zoom +4%
116
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 10x zoom
79 dB
P30 Pro +10%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2019 March 2019
Release date June 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10x zoom.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

