Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.