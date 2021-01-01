Oppo Reno 10x zoom vs Huawei P30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
- Shows 7% longer battery life (107 vs 100 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 387K)
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (593 against 440 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.8%
|88.89%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|-
|231 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 10x zoom +6%
708
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 10x zoom +7%
2468
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 10x zoom +11%
430644
387890
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (78th and 96th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|15.9 GB
|13.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4065 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:19 hr
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:58 hr
P30 Pro +3%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 10x zoom +32%
36:24 hr
27:39 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (21st and 42nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|29 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Reno 10x zoom +5%
125
119
Video quality
Reno 10x zoom +3%
100
97
Generic camera score
Reno 10x zoom +4%
116
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10x zoom.
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4