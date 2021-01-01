Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 10x zoom vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 10x zoom vs Huawei P40 Pro

Oppo Reno 10x zoom
VS
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (107 vs 94 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 430K)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (495 against 440 nits)
  • 14% higher pixel density (441 vs 387 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 10x zoom
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.8% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 10x zoom
440 nits
P40 Pro +13%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 10x zoom
86.8%
P40 Pro +6%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 10x zoom and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 10x zoom
708
P40 Pro +10%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 10x zoom
2468
P40 Pro +27%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 10x zoom
430644
P40 Pro +12%
484432
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (78th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 11
OS size 15.9 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4065 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 20 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 10x zoom
14:19 hr
P40 Pro +7%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 10x zoom +8%
19:58 hr
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 10x zoom +62%
36:24 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 10x zoom
125
P40 Pro +12%
140
Video quality
Reno 10x zoom
100
P40 Pro +5%
105
Generic camera score
Reno 10x zoom
116
P40 Pro +10%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 10x zoom
79 dB
P40 Pro +12%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2019 March 2020
Release date June 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

