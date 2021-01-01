Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.