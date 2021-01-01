Oppo Reno 10x zoom vs A9 (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 168K)
- 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 308 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
- Comes with 935 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4065 mAh
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (477 against 440 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|86.8%
|82.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 10x zoom +130%
708
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 10x zoom +77%
2468
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 10x zoom +156%
430644
168405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (78th and 298th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|15.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4065 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
36:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5024 x 3221
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 10x zoom is definitely a better buy.
