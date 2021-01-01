Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 10x zoom vs A9 (2020) – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 10x zoom vs A9 (2020)

Оппо Рено 10x зум
Oppo Reno 10x zoom
VS
Оппо А9 (2020)
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 168K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 308 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Comes with 935 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4065 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (477 against 440 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 10x zoom
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.8% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Reno 10x zoom
440 nits
A9 (2020) +8%
477 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Reno 10x zoom +5%
86.8%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 10x zoom and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 610
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 10x zoom +130%
708
A9 (2020)
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 10x zoom +77%
2468
A9 (2020)
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 10x zoom +156%
430644
A9 (2020)
168405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (78th and 298th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7
OS size 15.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4065 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 10x zoom
14:19 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 10x zoom
19:58 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Reno 10x zoom
36:24 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 10x zoom is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

