Oppo Reno 10x zoom vs Find X2 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
- Shows 11% longer battery life (107 vs 96 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (874 against 440 nits)
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 430K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 33% higher pixel density (513 vs 387 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 11-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|90.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|480 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
727
Find X2 Pro +26%
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2513
Find X2 Pro +30%
3276
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
430954
Find X2 Pro +38%
594555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (86th and 23rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|15.9 GB
|53 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4065 mAh
|4260 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 10x zoom +23%
14:19 hr
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 10x zoom +14%
19:58 hr
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 10x zoom +44%
36:24 hr
25:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Find X2 Pro +7%
134
Video quality
100
Find X2 Pro +4%
104
Generic camera score
116
Find X2 Pro +7%
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
