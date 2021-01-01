Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.