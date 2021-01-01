Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 10x zoom vs Realme X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 10x zoom vs Realme X2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Reno 10x zoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (107 vs 94 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 651 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (699 against 440 nits)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 430K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 10x zoom
vs
Realme X2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Reno 10x zoom
440 nits
Realme X2 Pro +59%
699 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 10x zoom +2%
86.8%
Realme X2 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 10x zoom and Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 10x zoom
430644
Realme X2 Pro +10%
474692

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 15.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4065 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 10x zoom +6%
14:19 hr
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 10x zoom +14%
19:58 hr
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 10x zoom +34%
36:24 hr
Realme X2 Pro
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 10x zoom
79 dB
Realme X2 Pro +15%
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2019 October 2019
Release date June 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10x zoom.

