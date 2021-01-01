Oppo Reno 2 vs Huawei Mate 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 260K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (543 against 504 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|389 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.08%
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|-
|PWM
|260 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (184th and 52nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|26 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Digital, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4992 x 3190
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 462 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.89 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.03 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1