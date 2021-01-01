Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 2 vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (753 against 504 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 260K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 535 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 2
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.08% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 100%
PWM 260 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 2
504 nits
OnePlus Nord +49%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 2
86.08%
OnePlus Nord +1%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 2 and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 2
535
OnePlus Nord +12%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 2
1633
OnePlus Nord +18%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 2
260632
OnePlus Nord +21%
315384
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (184th and 135th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 26 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 2
12:12 hr
OnePlus Nord +9%
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 2 +12%
20:31 hr
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 2 +26%
31:51 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4992 x 3190 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 2 +3%
86.8 dB
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 July 2020
Release date September 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 462 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord. It has a better display and software.

