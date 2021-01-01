Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 2 vs Find X2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 2 vs Find X2

Оппо Рено 2
Oppo Reno 2
VS
Оппо Find X2
Oppo Find X2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (102 vs 80 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 260K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (849 against 504 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (513 vs 405 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 2
69
Find X2
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 2
56
Find X2
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 2
79
Find X2
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 2
70
Find X2
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 2
77
Find X2
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 2
68
Find X2
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 2
vs
Find X2

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 405 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 86.08% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM 260 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Reno 2
504 nits
Find X2 +68%
849 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 2
86.08%
Find X2 +6%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 500 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 2
535
Find X2 +70%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 2
1633
Find X2 +100%
3263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 2
260632
Find X2 +125%
585944
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (184th and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 20 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 2 +43%
12:12 hr
Find X2
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 2 +26%
20:31 hr
Find X2
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 2 +40%
31:51 hr
Find X2
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4992 x 3190 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 2
86.8 dB
Find X2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 462 USD ~ 912 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
