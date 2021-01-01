Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 2 vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 213K)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (504 against 444 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 404 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 2
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.08% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 98.9%
PWM 260 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 2 +14%
504 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 2 +2%
86.08%
Realme XT
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 2 +32%
535
Realme XT
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 2 +10%
1633
Realme XT
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 2 +22%
260632
Realme XT
213548
AnTuTu Results (184th and 213th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7
OS size 26 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 2
12:12 hr
Realme XT +8%
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 2 +24%
20:31 hr
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 2 +3%
31:51 hr
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (52nd and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4992 x 3190 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 2
86.8 dB
Realme XT +1%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 462 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 2. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme XT.

