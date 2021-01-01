Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 2 Z vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 2 Z vs Huawei P30

Оппо Рено 2 Z
Oppo Reno 2 Z
VS
Хуавей П30
Huawei P30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Reno 2 Z (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on August 28, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2 Z
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 218K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 2 Z
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 91.1% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 2 Z
592 nits
Huawei P30 +6%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 2 Z +6%
91.1%
Huawei P30
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 2 Z and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 970 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 2 Z
407
Huawei P30 +74%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 2 Z
1524
Huawei P30 +68%
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 2 Z
218044
Huawei P30 +74%
380233
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (207th and 102nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 10
OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", https://oppo.ru/reno2-z/ (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI846 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M0 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Huawei P30
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2019
Release date October 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Oppo Reno 2 Z
2. Huawei Honor 20 or Oppo Reno 2 Z
3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Oppo Reno 2 Z
4. Oppo A91 or Oppo Reno 2 Z
5. Oppo Realme 7 or Oppo Reno 2 Z
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Huawei P30
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei P30
8. Huawei Honor 20 or Huawei P30
9. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei P30
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Huawei P30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish