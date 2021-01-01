Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Reno 2 Z (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on August 28, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.