Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Reno 2 Z (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on August 28, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.