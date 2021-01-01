Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 2 Z vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Reno 2 Z (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on August 28, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2 Z
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 180K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 91.1% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 2 Z
592 nits
Oppo A91 +2%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 2 Z +7%
91.1%
Oppo A91
85.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 970 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 2 Z +36%
407
Oppo A91
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 2 Z +7%
1524
Oppo A91
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 2 Z +21%
218044
Oppo A91
180873
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (207th and 257th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6.1 ColorOS 6.1
OS size 20 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", https://oppo.ru/reno2-z/ (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M0 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Oppo A91
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 December 2019
Release date October 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 2 Z. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and design.

3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

