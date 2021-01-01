Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 2 Z vs Reno 10x zoom – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 2 Z vs 10x zoom

Оппо Рено 2 Z
Oppo Reno 2 Z
VS
Оппо Рено 10x зум
Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Reno 2 Z (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on August 28, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2 Z
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (592 against 440 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 218K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 2 Z
vs
Reno 10x zoom

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 91.1% 86.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Reno 2 Z +35%
592 nits
Reno 10x zoom
440 nits

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 2 Z +5%
91.1%
Reno 10x zoom
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 2 Z and Oppo Reno 10x zoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 640
GPU clock 970 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 2 Z
407
Reno 10x zoom +74%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 2 Z
1524
Reno 10x zoom +62%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 2 Z
218044
Reno 10x zoom +98%
430644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (207th and 78th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6.1 ColorOS 7
OS size 20 GB 15.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4065 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
36:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", https://oppo.ru/reno2-z/ (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M0 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 April 2019
Release date October 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 10x zoom is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Reno 2 Z or Mi 9T Pro
2. Reno 2 Z or Mi 9
3. Reno 2 Z or Honor 20
4. Reno 2 Z or Reno 3 Pro
5. Reno 2 Z or Oppo A91
6. Reno 10x zoom or iPhone 11
7. Reno 10x zoom or Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Reno 10x zoom or Reno 2
9. Reno 10x zoom or Reno 3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish