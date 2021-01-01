Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Reno 2 Z (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on August 28, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.