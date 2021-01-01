Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Reno 2 Z (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on August 28, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.