Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Oppo Reno 2 Z (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on August 28, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2 Z
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (592 against 504 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.02% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 218K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 407 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 91.1% 86.08%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 260 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 2 Z +17%
592 nits
Reno 2
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 2 Z +6%
91.1%
Reno 2
86.08%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 2 Z and Oppo Reno 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 618
GPU clock 970 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 2 Z
407
Reno 2 +31%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 2 Z
1524
Reno 2 +7%
1633
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 2 Z
218044
Reno 2 +20%
260632
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (207th and 184th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6.1 ColorOS 7
OS size 20 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Reno 2
12:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Reno 2
20:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Reno 2
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 116°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", https://oppo.ru/reno2-z/ (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M0 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4992 x 3190
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 2 Z
n/a
Reno 2
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 August 2019
Release date October 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) - 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 2. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 2 Z.

