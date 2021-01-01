Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.