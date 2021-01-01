Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
- Comes with 1362 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 2658 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Shows 39% longer battery life (100 vs 72 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (658 against 533 nits)
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
- 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 598 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|98.8%
|PWM
|328 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
598
iPhone XS +85%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1827
iPhone XS +54%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
249574
iPhone XS +54%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
328400
iPhone XS +4%
342040
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|-
|OS size
|30 GB
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|2658 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +39%
14:13 hr
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro +44%
16:11 hr
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +108%
29:33 hr
14:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 1100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.82 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.
