Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Comes with 1362 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (100 vs 72 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (658 against 533 nits)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 598 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3 Pro
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.8%
PWM 328 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 Pro
533 nits
iPhone XS +23%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 3 Pro +8%
89.7%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
598
iPhone XS +85%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
1827
iPhone XS +54%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Reno 3 Pro
249574
iPhone XS +54%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro
328400
iPhone XS +4%
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ColorOS 7 -
OS size 30 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +39%
14:13 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro +44%
16:11 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +108%
29:33 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 Pro
85.1 dB
iPhone XS +3%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

