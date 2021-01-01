Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 Pro vs Honor 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 327K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (592 against 538 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 750 and 599 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3 Pro
vs
Honor 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.7% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 328 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Honor 30 Pro +10%
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 Pro
89.7%
Honor 30 Pro
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Huawei Honor 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 750 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
599
Honor 30 Pro +25%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
1832
Honor 30 Pro +67%
3055
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro
327333
Honor 30 Pro +49%
486825

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No (5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro
14:13 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro
29:33 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB
Honor 30 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

