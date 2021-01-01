Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 Pro vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (764 against 538 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 327K)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 649 and 599 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3 Pro
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.7% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.4%
PWM 328 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 7 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Mate 20 +42%
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 Pro +2%
89.7%
Mate 20
88%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
599
Mate 20 +8%
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
1832
Mate 20 +22%
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro
327333
Mate 20 +10%
360289
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (122nd and 109th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.1
OS size 30 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro
14:13 hr
Mate 20 +37%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro +12%
16:11 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +30%
29:33 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (72nd and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 Pro +8%
84.4 dB
Mate 20
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 October 2018
Release date March 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

