Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (764 against 538 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 327K)
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 649 and 599 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.7%
|88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|97.4%
|PWM
|328 Hz
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2172:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Mate 20 +8%
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1832
Mate 20 +22%
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327333
Mate 20 +10%
360289
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (122nd and 109th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|30 GB
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:13 hr
Mate 20 +37%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro +12%
16:11 hr
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +30%
29:33 hr
22:50 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (72nd and 55th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.82 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20.
