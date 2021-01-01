Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 Pro vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Huawei P20

Оппо Рено 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro
VS
Хуавей П20
Huawei P20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (100 vs 75 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 227K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (687 against 538 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3 Pro
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.7% 80%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.7%
PWM 328 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Huawei P20 +28%
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 Pro +12%
89.7%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 750 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro +56%
599
Huawei P20
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro +7%
1832
Huawei P20
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro +44%
327333
Huawei P20
227473
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (122nd and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 9.1
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +4%
14:13 hr
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro +33%
16:11 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +80%
29:33 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 Pro +7%
84.4 dB
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 March 2018
Release date March 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Reno 3 Pro vs Galaxy S10
2. Reno 3 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro
3. Reno 3 Pro vs Reno 2
4. Reno 3 Pro vs Reno 3
5. Reno 3 Pro vs Realme X50 Pro
6. Huawei P20 vs iPhone 11
7. Huawei P20 vs Huawei P30
8. Huawei P20 vs Galaxy A70
9. Huawei P20 vs Nova 5T
10. Huawei P20 vs Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish