Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (100 vs 83 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3650 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 327K)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (626 against 538 nits)
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 599 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3 Pro
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.7% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 328 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Huawei P30 +16%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 Pro +5%
89.7%
Huawei P30
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
599
Huawei P30 +18%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
1832
Huawei P30 +40%
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro
327333
Huawei P30 +16%
380233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (122nd and 102nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size 30 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +5%
14:13 hr
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
Huawei P30 +1%
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +31%
29:33 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (72nd and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 Pro +3%
84.4 dB
Huawei P30
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. But if the performance, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.

