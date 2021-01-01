Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Stereo speakers
- Weighs 55 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 327K)
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (752 against 538 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 40W
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
89
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|89.7%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.3%
|PWM
|328 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
P40 Pro Plus +31%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1832
P40 Pro Plus +73%
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327333
P40 Pro Plus +62%
528824
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (122nd and 32nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|30 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (40 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +5%
14:13 hr
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:11 hr
P40 Pro Plus +8%
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +22%
29:33 hr
24:00 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (72nd and 99th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
144
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
139
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 1300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.82 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
