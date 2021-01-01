Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 Pro vs 7T Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro
VS
OnePlus 7T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 327K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 402 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (591 against 538 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 719 and 599 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3 Pro
vs
7T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.7% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 328 Hz 294 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
7T Pro +10%
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 Pro +2%
89.7%
7T Pro
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
599
7T Pro +20%
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
1832
7T Pro +56%
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro
327333
7T Pro +47%
480204
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (122nd and 54th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 30 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +17%
14:13 hr
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
7T Pro +13%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro
29:33 hr
7T Pro +17%
34:45 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (72nd and 59th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 Pro +5%
84.4 dB
7T Pro
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2019 October 2019
Release date March 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

