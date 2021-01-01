Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 Pro vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (100 vs 91 hours)
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 327K)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (880 against 538 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3 Pro
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.7% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 328 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
8 Pro +64%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 Pro
89.7%
8 Pro +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
599
8 Pro +51%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
1832
8 Pro +81%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro
327333
8 Pro +79%
586732
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (122nd and 13th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 30 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +15%
14:13 hr
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
8 Pro +3%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +3%
29:33 hr
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (72nd and 108th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 3 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
Reno 3 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
Reno 3 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB
8 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

