Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
- Shows 10% longer battery life (100 vs 91 hours)
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 327K)
- Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (880 against 538 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4020 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
87
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.7%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|PWM
|328 Hz
|258 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
8 Pro +51%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1832
8 Pro +81%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327333
8 Pro +79%
586732
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (122nd and 13th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|30 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +15%
14:13 hr
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:11 hr
8 Pro +3%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +3%
29:33 hr
28:35 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (72nd and 108th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.82 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
