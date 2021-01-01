Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.