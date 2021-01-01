Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 Pro vs Find X2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Oppo Find X2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (100 vs 80 hours)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 327K)
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (849 against 538 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 599 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3 Pro
vs
Find X2

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 402 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.7% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 328 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Find X2 +58%
849 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 Pro
89.7%
Find X2 +1%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
599
Find X2 +51%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro
1832
Find X2 +78%
3263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro
327333
Find X2 +79%
585944
AnTuTu Results (122nd and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +66%
14:13 hr
Find X2
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
Find X2
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +30%
29:33 hr
Find X2
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB
Find X2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 912 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

