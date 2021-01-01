Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Find X2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
- Shows 25% longer battery life (100 vs 80 hours)
- Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 327K)
- Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (849 against 538 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 599 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
84
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|89.7%
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|328 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Find X2 +51%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1832
Find X2 +78%
3263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327333
Find X2 +79%
585944
AnTuTu Results (122nd and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|30 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3 Pro +66%
14:13 hr
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:11 hr
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3 Pro +30%
29:33 hr
22:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 912 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.82 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 is definitely a better buy.
