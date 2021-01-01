Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Reno 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 207K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (598 against 538 nits)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.7%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|100%
|PWM
|328 Hz
|136 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|MediaTek Helio P90
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 Pro +47%
599
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 Pro +20%
1832
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 Pro +57%
327333
207988
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (122nd and 219th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|30 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
29:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|7680 x 5760
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.82 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.716 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3.
Cast your vote
5 (38.5%)
8 (61.5%)
Total votes: 13