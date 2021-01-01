Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 979 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 207K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (803 against 598 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 411 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83% 82.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 136 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3
598 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +34%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 +1%
83%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 970 MHz -
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3
408
iPhone 11 Pro +225%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3
1523
iPhone 11 Pro +108%
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3
207988
iPhone 11 Pro +162%
544624

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ColorOS 7 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3
81.8 dB
iPhone 11 Pro +4%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

