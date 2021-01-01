Oppo Reno 3 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 56 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 207K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (812 against 598 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 411 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83%
|83.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|PWM
|136 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P90
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
408
iPhone 11 Pro Max +223%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1523
iPhone 11 Pro Max +123%
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207988
iPhone 11 Pro Max +164%
549189
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7680 x 5760
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.716 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1