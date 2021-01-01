Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1225 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 2800 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (598 against 423 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 207K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 3
72
Pixel 4
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 3
54
Pixel 4
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 3
75
Pixel 4
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 3
77
Pixel 4
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 3
93
Pixel 4
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 3
70
Pixel 4
74

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 411 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.5%
PWM 136 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 +41%
598 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3 +4%
83%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 640
GPU clock 970 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3
408
Pixel 4 +52%
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3
1523
Pixel 4 +60%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3
207988
Pixel 4 +90%
394873
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (219th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 -
OS size 14 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3
n/a
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3
n/a
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3
n/a
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 3
n/a
Pixel 4
117
Video quality
Reno 3
n/a
Pixel 4
101
Generic camera score
Reno 3
n/a
Pixel 4
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3
81.8 dB
Pixel 4 +4%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 October 2019
Release date April 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3.

