Oppo Reno 3 vs Huawei Honor 9X

Оппо Рено 3
Oppo Reno 3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (600 against 467 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 162K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99%
PWM 136 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.5 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 969:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 +28%
600 nits
Honor 9X
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 3
83%
Honor 9X +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G51
GPU clock 970 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3 +26%
414
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3 +12%
1536
Honor 9X
1369
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3 +28%
208450
Honor 9X
162651

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 +7%
83.3 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2019 July 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

