Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 vs Mate 30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3 vs Huawei Mate 30

Оппо Рено 3
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30
Oppo Reno 3
Huawei Mate 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (594 against 544 nits)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 203K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 3
69
Mate 30
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 3
51
Mate 30
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 3
69
Mate 30
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 3
73
Mate 30
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 3
85
Mate 30
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 3
67
Mate 30
78

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 87.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 136 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 +9%
594 nits
Mate 30
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 3
83%
Mate 30 +6%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 970 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3
407
Mate 30 +87%
761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3
1510
Mate 30 +102%
3051
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Reno 3
n/a
Mate 30
331482
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3
203408
Mate 30 +112%
430220
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3
82.5 dB
Mate 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Oppo Reno 3 or Huawei Honor 20
3. Oppo Reno 3 or Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Oppo Reno 3 or OnePlus 7T
5. Oppo Reno 3 or Reno 2
6. Huawei Mate 30 or Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Mate 30 or P30 Pro
8. Huawei Mate 30 or Huawei P40
9. Huawei Mate 30 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
10. Huawei Mate 30 or Oppo Reno 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish