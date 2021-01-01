Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3 vs Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (598 against 504 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (365K versus 207K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 678 and 408 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 3
72
Nova 5T
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 3
54
Nova 5T
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 3
75
Nova 5T
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 3
77
Nova 5T
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 3
93
Nova 5T
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 3
70
Nova 5T
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 136 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.5 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 +19%
598 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3
83%
Nova 5T +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 970 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3
408
Nova 5T +66%
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3
1523
Nova 5T +62%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3
207988
Nova 5T +76%
365233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (219th and 108th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.1
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3 +2%
81.8 dB
Nova 5T
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2019 August 2019
Release date April 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3. But if the performance, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
