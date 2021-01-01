Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3 vs Huawei P40 Pro

Оппо Рено 3
Oppo Reno 3
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (598 against 495 nits)
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 207K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
  • Thinner bezels – 8.6% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 3
72
P40 Pro
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 3
54
P40 Pro
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 3
75
P40 Pro
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 3
77
P40 Pro
87
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 3
93
P40 Pro
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 3
70
P40 Pro
86

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83% 91.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 136 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 +21%
598 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3
83%
P40 Pro +10%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 970 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3
408
P40 Pro +90%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3
1523
P40 Pro +106%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3
207988
P40 Pro +133%
484432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (219th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 11
OS size 14 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 3
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
Reno 3
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
Reno 3
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3
81.8 dB
P40 Pro +8%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

