Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3 vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Оппо Рено 3
Oppo Reno 3
VS
Ванплас 7 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 207K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 411 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 3
72
7 Pro
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 3
52
7 Pro
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 3
75
7 Pro
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 3
77
7 Pro
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 3
93
7 Pro
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 3
70
7 Pro
78

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83% 88.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 136 Hz 122 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3
598 nits
7 Pro +2%
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 3
83%
7 Pro +6%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 640
GPU clock 970 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3
408
7 Pro +77%
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3
1523
7 Pro +74%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3
207988
7 Pro +123%
464064
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (219th and 61st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 10
OS size 14 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 3
n/a
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 3
n/a
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 3
n/a
7 Pro
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Reno 3
n/a
7 Pro
118
Video quality
Reno 3
n/a
7 Pro
98
Generic camera score
Reno 3
n/a
7 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3
81.8 dB
7 Pro +11%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2019 May 2019
Release date April 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) - 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 vs Reno 3
2. Honor 20 Pro vs Reno 3
3. Huawei P40 vs Reno 3
4. A9 (2020) vs Reno 3
5. Vivo V17 vs Reno 3
6. iPhone 11 vs 7 Pro
7. P30 Pro vs 7 Pro
8. Mi Note 10 vs 7 Pro
9. P40 Pro vs 7 Pro
10. OnePlus 7T vs 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish