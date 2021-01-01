Oppo Reno 3 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 36 grams less
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 207K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 411 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|516 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83%
|88.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|PWM
|136 Hz
|122 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P90
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (219th and 61st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|OxygenOS 10
|OS size
|14 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|4085 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7680 x 5760
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 550 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.199 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.716 W/kg
|1.394 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
