Oppo Reno 3 vs OnePlus Nord
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 14 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 207K)
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (753 against 598 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 408 points
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83%
|86.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|100%
|PWM
|136 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P90
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
408
OnePlus Nord +47%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1523
OnePlus Nord +26%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207988
OnePlus Nord +52%
315384
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (219th and 135th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OS size
|14 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|4115 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7680 x 5760
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.716 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3.
