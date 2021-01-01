Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.