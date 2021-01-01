Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 3 vs Find X3 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 3 vs Find X3 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Oppo Find X3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 203K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 602 and 410 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 3
vs
Find X3 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 100%
PWM 136 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 3 +4%
589 nits
Find X3 Lite
566 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 3
83%
Find X3 Lite +3%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Find X3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 620
GPU clock 970 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 3
410
Find X3 Lite +47%
602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 3
1510
Find X3 Lite +20%
1809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 3
203737
Find X3 Lite +61%
328978

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 14 GB 18.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 3
82.5 dB
Find X3 Lite +9%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2019 March 2021
Release date April 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 413 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Lite is definitely a better buy.

