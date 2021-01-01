Oppo Reno 3 vs 10x zoom
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 3 (with MediaTek Helio P90) that was released on December 26, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (598 against 440 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 40 grams less
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 207K)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 408 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|83%
|86.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|136 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P90
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
408
Reno 10x zoom +74%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1523
Reno 10x zoom +62%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207988
Reno 10x zoom +107%
430644
AnTuTu 8 Results (219th and 78th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|14 GB
|15.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|4065 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
36:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7680 x 5760
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (body)
|0.716 W/kg
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 10x zoom. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3.
