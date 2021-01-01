Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Oppo Reno 4 Lite
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (600 against 430 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 208K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 396 and 301 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite +40%
600 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +1%
90.67%
Honor 50 Lite
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 610
GPU clock 970 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +32%
396
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +21%
1486
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 4 Lite +22%
254614
Honor 50 Lite
208522
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 October 2021
Release date September 2020 November 2021
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Lite. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
3. Huawei P40 Lite vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Reno 4 Lite
5. Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Reno 4 Lite
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
8. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish