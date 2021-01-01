Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Huawei Honor X10

Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
Oppo Reno 4 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10
Huawei Honor X10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (597 against 448 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.97% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 206K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 398 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite +33%
597 nits
Honor X10
448 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +7%
90.67%
Honor X10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 970 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
398
Honor X10 +60%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite
1483
Honor X10 +64%
2430
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite
206373
Honor X10 +79%
369860
AnTuTu Android Rating (228th and 105th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2020
Release date September 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M31
4. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Oppo A91
6. Huawei Honor X10 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Huawei Honor X10 vs Honor 20
8. Huawei Honor X10 vs Honor 9X
9. Huawei Honor X10 vs P40 Lite
10. Huawei Honor X10 vs Xiaomi Poco X2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish