Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs P Smart 2020 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Huawei P Smart 2020

Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
Oppo Reno 4 Lite
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2020

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (597 against 448 nits)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 157K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.57% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 344 Hz
Response time - 34 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite +33%
597 nits
P Smart 2020
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +9%
90.67%
P Smart 2020
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G51
GPU clock 970 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +21%
398
P Smart 2020
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +10%
1483
P Smart 2020
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite +31%
206373
P Smart 2020
157934

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 0:53 hr 2:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
3. Huawei P40 Lite vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
5. Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Huawei P Smart 2020
7. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Huawei P Smart 2020
8. Huawei P40 Lite vs Huawei P Smart 2020
9. Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei P Smart 2020
10. Huawei P Smart Z vs Huawei P Smart 2020

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish