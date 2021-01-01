Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (592 against 439 nits)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 167K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.37% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
Response time - 30.8 ms
Contrast - 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite +35%
592 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +8%
90.67%
P Smart 2021
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G51
GPU clock 970 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +34%
398
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +13%
1484
P Smart 2021
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite +31%
218598
P Smart 2021
167029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4 Lite. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.

