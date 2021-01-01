Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Huawei P Smart Z
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (597 against 430 nits)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 187K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.67%
|84.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1219:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +17%
398
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +7%
1483
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite +10%
206373
187275
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (228th and 250th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:53 hr
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.44 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.41 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1