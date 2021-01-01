Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs P Smart Z – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Huawei P Smart Z

Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
Oppo Reno 4 Lite
VS
Хуавей П Смарт Z
Huawei P Smart Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (597 against 430 nits)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 187K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
P Smart Z

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.67% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1219:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite +39%
597 nits
P Smart Z
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 4 Lite +8%
90.67%
P Smart Z
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Huawei P Smart Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G51
GPU clock 970 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +17%
398
P Smart Z
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +7%
1483
P Smart Z
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite +10%
206373
P Smart Z
187275
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (228th and 250th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 9
OS size - 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
P Smart Z
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2019
Release date September 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo Reno 4 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Oppo Reno 4 Lite
3. Huawei P40 Lite and Oppo Reno 4 Lite
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Reno 4 Lite
5. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Reno 4 Lite
6. Huawei P30 Lite and P Smart Z
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P Smart Z
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei P Smart Z
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Huawei P Smart Z
10. Huawei Honor 9X and P Smart Z

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish