Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.