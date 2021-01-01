Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 4 Lite vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Oppo A91

Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
Oppo Reno 4 Lite
VS
Оппо А91
Oppo A91

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 180K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 300 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 4 Lite
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 4 Lite
592 nits
Oppo A91 +2%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno 4 Lite
84.6%
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 4 Lite and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 970 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +33%
398
Oppo A91
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +5%
1491
Oppo A91
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite +14%
206353
Oppo A91
180873
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (221st and 257th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 ColorOS 6.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Oppo A91
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 December 2019
Release date September 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M31
3. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
4. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Oppo Reno 3
5. Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro
6. Oppo A91 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Oppo A91 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Oppo A91 vs Huawei Nova 5T
9. Oppo A91 vs Oppo A9 (2020)
10. Oppo A91 vs Oppo Reno 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish