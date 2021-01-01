Oppo Reno 4 Lite vs Oppo A91
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 4 Lite (with Mediatek Helio P95) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 180K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 300 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.6%
|85.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +33%
398
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 4 Lite +5%
1491
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 4 Lite +14%
206353
180873
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (221st and 257th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|ColorOS 6.1
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4015 mAh
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:53 hr
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|December 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.44 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.41 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.
